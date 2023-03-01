Short Interest in Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Grows By 1,537.5%

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 1,537.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shiseido Stock Performance

SSDOY stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.75. The company had a trading volume of 47,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Shiseido has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $57.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

