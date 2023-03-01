Short Interest in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Rises By 336.9%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 336.9% from the January 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.44. 115,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,295. The company has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.59.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.6706 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Siemens AG is a technology company, which engages in the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, infrastructure for buildings and energy systems, mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.