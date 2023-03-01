Short Interest in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Rises By 336.9%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 336.9% from the January 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.44. 115,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,295. The company has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.59.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.6706 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Several research analysts have commented on SIEGY shares. Barclays raised their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($95.74) to €94.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.50.

(Get Rating)

Siemens AG is a technology company, which engages in the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, infrastructure for buildings and energy systems, mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.