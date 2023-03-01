Short Interest in Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Declines By 43.5%

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the January 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Silver Bull Resources Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of SVBL traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.14. 57,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,900. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16. Silver Bull Resources has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.25.

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It operates through the Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by John Patrick Ryan on November 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

