Short Interest in Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Declines By 71.5%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the January 31st total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Silver Viper Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of VIPRF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,932. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14. Silver Viper Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company, which engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It holds interest in the La Virginia Gold Silver project. The company was founded on April 26, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

