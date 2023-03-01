Short Interest in Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) Drops By 53.4%

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,300 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the January 31st total of 580,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 352,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Soluna during the first quarter valued at about $4,065,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Soluna during the first quarter valued at about $1,961,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Soluna by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 166,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Soluna during the first quarter valued at about $795,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soluna during the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Soluna stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,978. Soluna has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21.

Soluna Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use an array of technologies to solve complex, real-world applications in numerous industries including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive, and data storage.

