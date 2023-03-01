Short Interest in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Decreases By 41.9%

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 976,000 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the January 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 912,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of SunCoke Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,386,814 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 95,677 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 53.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 22,618 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,813 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,091 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

Shares of SXC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.93. 1,340,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.67. SunCoke Energy has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The company has a market cap of $828.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SXC shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

