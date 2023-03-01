Short Interest in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Drops By 45.3%

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the January 31st total of 75,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

SDPI traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.15. 82,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,316. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 million, a P/E ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Superior Drilling Products has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.84.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Activity at Superior Drilling Products

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 84,303 shares of Superior Drilling Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $81,773.91. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,104,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,454.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 84,303 shares of Superior Drilling Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $81,773.91. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,104,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,454.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 50,192 shares of Superior Drilling Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $40,153.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,939,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,744. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 218,185 shares of company stock valued at $192,220. 50.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.15% of Superior Drilling Products at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.