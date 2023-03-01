Short Interest in Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Rises By 200.0%

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Table Trac Price Performance

Table Trac stock remained flat at $4.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926. Table Trac has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55.

Get Table Trac alerts:

Table Trac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Table Trac, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of casino management systems. It develops a proprietary information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations. Its primary product is Casino Trac, a full-featured casino management system for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration, vault and cage management, and audit and accounting tasks.

Receive News & Ratings for Table Trac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Table Trac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.