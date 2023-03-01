Short Interest in Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Drops By 52.3%

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the January 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Taisho Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TAIPY traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.83. 1,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,608. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68.
Taisho Pharmaceutical Company Profile
