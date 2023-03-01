Short Interest in Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Drops By 52.3%

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the January 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TAIPY traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.83. 1,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,608. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68.

Get Taisho Pharmaceutical alerts:

Taisho Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are engaged in the manufacture and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, food, and miscellaneous goods. It operates through the Self-Medication and Prescription segments. The Self-Medication segment conducts research and development (R&D), manufacture, and sale of OTC drugs, quasi-drugs, food, and general medical and hygiene supplies; and deals with the lease of real estate properties and management of hotels.

Receive News & Ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.