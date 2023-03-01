Short Interest in Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Drops By 97.7%

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the January 31st total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 626,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSCDY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a report on Monday, December 5th.

OTCMKTS TSCDY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 63,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,960. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.26. Tesco has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

