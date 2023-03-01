Short Interest in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Increases By 78.8%

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTGGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 78.8% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NTG stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.19. 8,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,613. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.23. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $40.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s payout ratio is -10,341.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTG. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 6.4% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 15,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

