Short Interest in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Increases By 78.8%

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 78.8% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance

NTG stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.19. 8,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,613. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.23. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $40.61.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s payout ratio is -10,341.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTG. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 6.4% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 15,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

