Short Interest in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Increases By 78.8%

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 78.8% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance
NTG stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.19. 8,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,613. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.23. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $40.61.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s payout ratio is -10,341.47%.
About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.
