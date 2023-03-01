Short Interest in Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UFGSY) Drops By 75.0%

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UFGSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Unipol Gruppo Price Performance

OTCMKTS UFGSY remained flat at C$2.22 during trading on Wednesday. Unipol Gruppo has a 1 year low of C$1.98 and a 1 year high of C$2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Unipol Gruppo from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.65 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Unipol Gruppo Company Profile

Unipol Gruppo SpA is a financial services holding company, which engages in the insurance and banking business. The company operates through the following business segments: Non-Life Business, Life Business, Banking Business, Real Estate Business, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Non-Life Business segment provides insurance coverage for motor vehicles, property, accident, health, fire, and miscellaneous damages.

