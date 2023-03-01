SingularityNET Hits Market Cap of $658.96 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. SingularityNET has a market cap of $658.96 million and approximately $276.33 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002316 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 37.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00042010 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00031064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00022547 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00220753 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,629.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002707 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,833,564 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,114,759 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,204,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.52952676 USD and is up 13.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $410,749,667.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

