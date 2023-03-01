Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SPTJF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SPTJF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,372,500 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the January 31st total of 4,677,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 130.4 days.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SPTJF remained flat at $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.23.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.