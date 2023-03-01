Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Position Raised by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 16.4% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $579,828.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,519.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 11,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total transaction of $868,954.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,464.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $579,828.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,519.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,413 shares of company stock worth $5,317,631 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skyline Champion Trading Down 0.9 %

Several research firms recently commented on SKY. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of SKY opened at $68.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.68. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $73.40.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $582.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.75 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 42.79%. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.