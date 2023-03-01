Skyworth Group (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Trading Up 44.2%

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 44.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 58,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5,770% from the average daily volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Skyworth Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43.

Skyworth Group Company Profile

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, sells, and exports consumer electronic products. It operates through Multimedia Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, Smart Appliances Business, and New Energy Business segments. The company offers smart TV systems; home access systems, such as digital set-top boxes; smart white appliances, including air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, kitchen appliances, other products; LCD modules; automotive electronic systems; lighting products; security systems; and other electronic products, as well as internet value-added services.

