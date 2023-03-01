SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Stock Price Down 11.6%

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Rating) shares were down 11.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.07. Approximately 6,913 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 4,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Several analysts recently commented on SLCJY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded SLC Agrícola from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut SLC Agrícola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were issued a $0.0434 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. SLC Agrícola’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

SLC Agricola SA engages in the production and trade of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Production and Land Investments. The Agricultural Production segment engages in the cultivation of primarily cotton, soybean and corn. The Land Investments segment engages in the acquisition and development of land for agriculture.

