Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Short Interest Down 39.5% in February

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,100 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the January 31st total of 587,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,551.0 days.

Solvay Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVYSF remained flat at $111.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Solvay has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $117.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.10.

Get Solvay alerts:

Solvay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.