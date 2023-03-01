Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Short Interest Down 39.5% in February

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,100 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the January 31st total of 587,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,551.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SVYSF remained flat at $111.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Solvay has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $117.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.10.
