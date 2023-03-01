SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

SSB has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SSB traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.31. The company had a trading volume of 272,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,444. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.20 and a 200 day moving average of $81.87. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.81. SouthState has a 1 year low of $72.25 and a 1 year high of $91.74.

Insider Activity at SouthState

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.26 million. SouthState had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SouthState will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pollok sold 21,452 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $1,705,648.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,339.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,536 shares of company stock worth $5,900,024. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SouthState by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.