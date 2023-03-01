SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Update

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the January 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPAR Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGRP. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPAR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $781,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in SPAR Group by 26.5% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 142,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 29,793 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SPAR Group by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGRP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.28. 8,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. SPAR Group has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $1.97. The company has a market cap of $27.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

Featured Stories

