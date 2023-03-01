Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.63

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPEGet Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and traded as high as $11.70. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 12,220 shares changing hands.

Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89.

Special Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.0867 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th.

Institutional Trading of Special Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $145,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $202,000. 34.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

