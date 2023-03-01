Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.63

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and traded as high as $11.70. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 12,220 shares changing hands.
Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89.
Special Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.0867 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th.
Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
