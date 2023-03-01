Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.63

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and traded as high as $11.70. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 12,220 shares changing hands.

Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89.

Special Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.0867 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th.

Institutional Trading of Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $145,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $202,000. 34.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

