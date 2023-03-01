Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,300 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the January 31st total of 341,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 891.5 days.

Square Enix Price Performance

SQNXF remained flat at $45.11 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.49. Square Enix has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $50.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Square Enix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

