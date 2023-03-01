SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

SSR Mining Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE SSRM opened at C$18.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of C$3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.87. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of C$17.01 and a 1 year high of C$31.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.02.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Insider Transactions at SSR Mining

In related news, Director Rod Antal sold 15,777 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.68, for a total transaction of C$357,822.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 668,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,172,262.28. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About SSR Mining

Several analysts have issued reports on SSRM shares. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.