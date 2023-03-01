Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Now Covered by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGWGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Stagwell in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Stagwell Price Performance

NASDAQ STGW traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.04. Stagwell has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $8.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stagwell

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Stagwell by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stagwell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

