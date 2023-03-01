Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Down 94.8% in February

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 94.8% from the January 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Standard Bank Group Stock Performance
Shares of SGBLY stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,166. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56. Standard Bank Group has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $12.91.
Standard Bank Group Company Profile
