Starname Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,465.69 (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Starname has traded up 16% against the US dollar. One Starname coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Starname has a market cap of $559,653.01 and $2,465.69 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname Profile

Starname was first traded on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Starname is starname.me. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values.

Buying and Selling Starname

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

