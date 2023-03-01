State Street (NYSE:STT) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $98.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous target price of $88.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.51% from the stock’s previous close.

STT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE STT opened at $88.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.64. State Street has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74.

Insider Transactions at State Street

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after acquiring an additional 146,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of State Street by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,152,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,681 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,517,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,069,000 after acquiring an additional 60,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of State Street by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,237 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of State Street by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,161,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,831,000 after acquiring an additional 107,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

