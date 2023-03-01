Status (SNT) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Status (SNT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market cap of $118.18 million and $4.04 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010647 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00041901 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00031226 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002271 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00022576 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000164 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00220466 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,526.09 or 1.00000918 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,952,136,913 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,952,136,913.1495233 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03007269 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $7,664,948.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

