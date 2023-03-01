Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 288,684 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Steel Dynamics worth $13,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 334.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 414,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,428,000 after acquiring an additional 319,245 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 17.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.8% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 43,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.13. The stock had a trading volume of 616,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,432. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $132.50.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

