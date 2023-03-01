Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 62,288 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 12,904% compared to the average volume of 479 put options.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $21,746,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 109,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Horizon Stock Down 12.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

First Horizon stock traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.75. 48,800,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,821,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Further Reading

