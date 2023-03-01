StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Key Tronic during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Key Tronic by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Key Tronic by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 302,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 131,100 shares during the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

