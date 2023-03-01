StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Stock Performance
NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.62%.
Key Tronic Company Profile
Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.
