StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

RF Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $4.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $7.48.

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in RF Industries by 33.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,508 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly (RF Connector), and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly (Custom Cabling) segments. The RF Connector segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, original equipment manufacturers markets, and other end markets.

