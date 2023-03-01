StockNews.com Downgrades RPM International (NYSE:RPM) to Hold

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RPM. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.78.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RPM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.95. 499,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,153. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. RPM International has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $106.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.21.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,408,000 after buying an additional 85,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,555,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,592,000 after buying an additional 98,640 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 412,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,471,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 346,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 335,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,975,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.