StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

CYRN stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cyren has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cyren in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cyren in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cyren in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cyren in the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Institutional investors own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, employees and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It operates through the following geographical segments: Israel, United States, Germany and Other. Its products include inbox security for office 365, threat indepth, and incident response service The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

