StockNews.com Lowers Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Up 0.1 %

SHG opened at $29.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Shinhan Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 172.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 65,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 31,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

