StockNews.com Upgrades Brady (NYSE:BRC) to Strong-Buy

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
NYSE:BRC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,327. Brady has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $55.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80.
Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Brady had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Brady’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brady will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.
