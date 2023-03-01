StockNews.com Upgrades HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) to “Hold”

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded HomeStreet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:HMST traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.37. The company had a trading volume of 108,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,702. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.20. The company has a market cap of $474.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.98. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $52.80.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.40 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,514,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth about $506,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

