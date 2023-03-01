Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a growth of 121.2% from the January 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,708,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 374,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 153,945 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 557,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 119,603 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,546,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,188,000.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Stock Performance

HNDL traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.64. 76,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,358. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.26. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $24.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.55.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

