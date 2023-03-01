Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) CEO Jason Eric Evans Sells 20,042 Shares

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 20,042 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $672,008.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,904 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, February 13th, Jason Eric Evans sold 5,884 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $199,467.60.

NASDAQ SGRY traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.99. 1,361,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.93. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.57 and a beta of 2.71. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $63.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 139.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Surgery Partners from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Surgery Partners from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on Surgery Partners to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

