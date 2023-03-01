Synapse (SYN) Price Down 17.6% Over Last 7 Days

Synapse (SYN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Synapse token can currently be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00005519 BTC on popular exchanges. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $234.11 million and approximately $18.33 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Synapse has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Synapse Profile

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Buying and Selling Synapse

