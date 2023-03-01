Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) PT Lowered to $34.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.02% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNDX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of SNDX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.37. 379,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,117. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $29.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,258.87 and a beta of 1.06.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $615,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 525,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,616,000 after buying an additional 111,574 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $17,737,000. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $16,581,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
