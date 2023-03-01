Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.35, but opened at $24.52. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 141,995 shares.
SNDX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.
In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $1,418,072.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,539.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $1,418,072.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,539.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $164,706.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,094.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,618. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,258.87 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
