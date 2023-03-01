Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 166.7% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $4,939,000. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.