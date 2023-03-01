T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW) Trading Up 0.5%

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.46 and last traded at $22.31. Approximately 9,472 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 8,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 406.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $453,000.

