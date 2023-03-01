Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0157 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 484.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.
Tabcorp Stock Down 2.2 %
OTCMKTS:TACBY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. 149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829. Tabcorp has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $15.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29.
About Tabcorp
Featured Stories
