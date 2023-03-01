Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0157 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 484.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Tabcorp Stock Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:TACBY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. 149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829. Tabcorp has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $15.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29.

About Tabcorp

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment services. It operates through the Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment includes totalizator and fixed odds betting, retail wagering networks, and global racing media business. The Gaming Services segment provides regulatory monitoring and related services.

