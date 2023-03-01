Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Short Interest Update

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Taiyo Yuden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Taiyo Yuden Stock Performance

Taiyo Yuden stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.12. The stock had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 929. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.33. Taiyo Yuden has a 52 week low of $99.29 and a 52 week high of $192.00.

About Taiyo Yuden

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components. Its products include ceramic capacitors, inductors, noise suppression components, multilayer ceramic devices, chip antennas, and wireless modules. The company was founded by Hikohachi Sato on March 23, 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

