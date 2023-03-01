Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.34

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and traded as low as $5.00. Tarena International shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 11,260 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on TEDU shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Tarena International in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Tarena International Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of $53.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of -0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58.

About Tarena International

Tarena International ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.44 million for the quarter.

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

