Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Update

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 71.3% from the January 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Techtronic Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTNDY traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,238. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average of $57.78. Techtronic Industries has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

