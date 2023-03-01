Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Update

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 71.3% from the January 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Techtronic Industries Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TTNDY traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,238. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average of $57.78. Techtronic Industries has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
About Techtronic Industries
