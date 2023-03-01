TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $917.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TEGNA Price Performance

NYSE:TGNA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.28. 717,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $23.02. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.63.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TEGNA

Several analysts recently commented on TGNA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 555,167.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,554,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,215,000 after buying an additional 2,553,768 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,288,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in TEGNA by 164.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,705,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,047 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TEGNA by 45.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,845,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,741,000 after purchasing an additional 895,390 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in TEGNA by 363.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 861,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,307,000 after purchasing an additional 675,964 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

