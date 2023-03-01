Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Tel-Instrument Electronics Price Performance
Shares of TIKK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.61. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.19.
Tel-Instrument Electronics Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tel-Instrument Electronics (TIKK)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.