Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Price Performance

Shares of TIKK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.61. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.19.

Get Tel-Instrument Electronics alerts:

Tel-Instrument Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The firm operates in two segments: Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

Receive News & Ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.